Bangladeshi boy survived trip to Malaysia in a shipping container. Months later, he drowns

The boy who accidentally embarked on a successful trip to Malaysia from Bangladesh in a sealed container on board a ship has drowned months after the incident drew attention of the international media.

Md Ratul Islam Fahim, 14, drowned while bathing alone in a pond near his house at Monohargonj in Cumilla district on Saturday afternoon, said Safiul Alam, chief of the local police station.

He added police were thoroughly investigating the matter.

Ratul’s father Faruk Mia, a day labourer of Satpukuria village, said the boy was mentally challenged and did not know how to swim.