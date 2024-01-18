Metro rail extends operating hours on Uttara-Motijheel route

The Dhaka metro rail will extend its operating hours on the Uttara to Motijheel route from Jan 20.
Under the new timetable, trains will run from 7:10am to 8:40pm, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), said on Thursday.
“Initially, our plan was to synchronise the operating hours of the Agargaon section with the Motijheel section by March. However, after recent discussions with passengers to understand their needs, we decided to extend the metro rail's operating hours from Saturday (Jan 20).”
Currently, trains operate on the Uttara-Motijheel route from 7:30am to 12:00pm. Meanwhile, the Uttara-Agargaon route is open from 8:30am to 8:30pm.
During 'peak hours', eight trains will be in operation while seven will run during 'off-peak' hours, according to Siddique. Additionally, one train will be on standby during both travel periods.
At peak hours, trains are scheduled to arrive at stations every 10 minutes, and during off-peak hours, every 12 minutes.
The metro rail currently accommodates between 130,000 and 156,000 passengers daily.
Four new stops -- Dhaka University, Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh stations -- were added to the network over the last month. Other stations on this route include Uttara North, Uttara Centre, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Farmgate, Secretariat, and Motijheel stations.
Currently, the construction of the Kamalapur part of the metro rail is in progress, and is scheduled for inauguration by the end of the year.
The metro rail's Uttara-Agargaon section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2022. She also opened the Agargaon-Motijheel part of the Dhaka metro on Nov 4, 2023.