Nothing can be achieved through anarchy, Hasina says amid opposition protests

As Bangladesh convulses with violent opposition protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has remarked that arsonists will gain nothing through anarchy.
She has also urged the antigovernment demonstrators to “shun terrorism for good” and start working for the welfare of the people.
The prime minister made the remarks at the Armed Forces Day event in Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday, where she conferred medals on selected members of the armed forces for their outstanding contribution to the country.
During the event, the head of the government compared the arson attacks targeting public transports during the BNP’s ongoing protests with the brutalities of the Pakistani military during the Liberation War.
“I saw similar situations of arson attacks back in 1971. The Pakistani occupation forces torched slums, and when people would try to escape, they would set them on fire,” she said.
“These recurring acts of arson are unfortunate.”
Before the event, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Hasina paid tribute to the martyrs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force by laying flowers at the Shikha Anirban monument.
Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin, Navy Chief Admiral Nazmul Hasan and other top officials received the prime minister upon her arrival at Dhaka Cantonment.