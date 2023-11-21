Nothing can be achieved through anarchy, Hasina says amid opposition protests

As Bangladesh convulses with violent opposition protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has remarked that arsonists will gain nothing through anarchy.

She has also urged the antigovernment demonstrators to “shun terrorism for good” and start working for the welfare of the people.

The prime minister made the remarks at the Armed Forces Day event in Dhaka Cantonment on Tuesday, where she conferred medals on selected members of the armed forces for their outstanding contribution to the country.

During the event, the head of the government compared the arson attacks targeting public transports during the BNP’s ongoing protests with the brutalities of the Pakistani military during the Liberation War.