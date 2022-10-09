Disconnect, lack of awareness: ‘zero’ progress in adopting concrete blocks to construction in 3 years

The government had plans to banish illegal brickfields by switching to environment-friendly concrete blocks for building construction by 2024-25 in a bid to curb air pollution. But authorities have made no tangible progress in the area over the past three years, according to a frustrated chief of the parliamentary standing committee on the environment ministry.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the parliamentary committee, said a new work plan and more time are now needed to meet the target.

While the pandemic dented the plans, a lack of coordination meant the number of factories making concrete blocks was a far cry from the desired goal. Indifference towards the harms caused by manufacturing bricks, made by burning soil from arable land, and a paucity of technical knowledge compounded the efforts as well.

Bangladesh has around 10,000 brickworks producing 30 billion units a year against only 250 concrete block factories.

Professor Mehedi Ahmed Ansary at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology said raising awareness, proper coordination and cooperation by brickworks owners are all essential to execute the plan. No work plan will bring desired results unless everything is drawn up in advance.