Bangla Academy names 16 winners of 2023 literature awards

Bangla Academy has announced the names of 16 winners of its 2023 literature awards.
They include Shamim Azad for poetry, and Nuruddin Jahangir and Salma Bani for fiction, according to a list published on Wednesday.
Zulfiker Matin has won the award for essay or research, and Saleha Chowdhury in translation.
For screenplay, Mrittika Chakma and Masud Pathik have shared the award.
The award for children’s literature goes to Tapankar Chakraborty.
Afroza Parvin and Asaduzzaman Asad have won the award for research on the Liberation War.
The academy has named Saifullah Mahmud Dulal and Md Mojibur Rahman as the winners of the award for research on the Father of the Nation Bangaandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Enam Al Haque has been named for science writing, science fiction or works on environmental science.
For autobiography, memoirs or travelogue, Ishaque Khan has won the award.
Tapan Bagchi and Sumankumar Dash are the winners of the award under the folklore category.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will distribute the awards at the inauguration of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka in the beginning of February.