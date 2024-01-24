Bangla Academy names 16 winners of 2023 literature awards

Bangla Academy has announced the names of 16 winners of its 2023 literature awards.



They include Shamim Azad for poetry, and Nuruddin Jahangir and Salma Bani for fiction, according to a list published on Wednesday.



Zulfiker Matin has won the award for essay or research, and Saleha Chowdhury in translation.



For screenplay, Mrittika Chakma and Masud Pathik have shared the award.

The award for children’s literature goes to Tapankar Chakraborty.

Afroza Parvin and Asaduzzaman Asad have won the award for research on the Liberation War.