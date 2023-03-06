Saudi Arabia arrests diplomats, Bangladeshis in recruitment scam

Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority has arrested several diplomats and Bangladeshis as part of an investigation into a scam involving investment in the kingdom, recruitment of foreign workers and money laundering.

The Authority, also known as Nazaha, first arrested two interior ministry employees on charges of forcing a resident to sign a deal with a foreign investor in exchange for bribes from the investor, the local media reported.

Upon further investigation, Nazaha said, arrested Bangladeshi residents in Saudi Arabia, Ashraf Uddin Aknad, Almgeer Hussain Khan and Shfeeq Alislam Shah Jahan, reported the Arab News.