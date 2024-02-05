    বাংলা

    Hasina asks Border Guard Bangladesh to be patient amid Myanmar fighting

    Shelling from across the border kills a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man in one of the latest developments amid fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Feb 2024, 05:18 PM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2024, 05:18 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the Border Guard Bangladesh to “have patience” as the government is watching the situation along the border “very closely” amid intense fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels.

    Law Minister Anisul Huq revealed the information while answering a question in parliament on Monday on behalf of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

    Shelling from across the border killed a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man at Tumbru in Bndarban’s Naikhongchhari in one of the latest developments amid the battle.

    As of Monday morning, 95 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police fled to Bangladesh over the past two days. Several rebels from the Arakan Army group also reportedly took shelter in Bangladesh.

    Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, chief whip of the opposition party, said in parliament the people of Myanmar were trying to infiltrate Bangladesh.

    “Shots are being fired and Bangladesh is being fired at. In this situation, what steps are the government taking to ensure people’s safety?” he asked.

    Anisul said the government was aware of the situation. Border police personnel from Myanman fled to Bangladesh on Monday, including some wounded who were being treated at a school, he said.

    “An instruction has been issued to hold a discussion with Myanmar through the foreign ministry. We will send them back or, if that’s not possible, will take other measures accordingly.”

    “The honourable prime minister instructed our armed forces, paramilitary forces, and the border patrols to have patience. We’ve taken measures to shut schools in the border region.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Panic grips residents as dozens of Myanmar border police take refuge in Bangladesh amid fierce fighting
    68 Myanmar border police take shelter in Bangladesh
    Panicked residents say some Myanmar rebels have also crossed the border, but the authorities could not confirm the development
    14 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh as battle rages between military, insurgents
    14 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh
    They are currently at a Bangladesh Border Guard camp in Bandarban’s Tambru, according to a BGB official
    Bangladesh tightens security at border, maritime routes as battles rage in Myanmar
    Bangladesh ups maritime surveillance amid Myanmar battles
    Conflict between the Myanmar army and armed rebel groups has intensified
    Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui becomes director general of BGB
    Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui named BGB chief
    He replaces Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, who will return to the Armed Forces Division

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps