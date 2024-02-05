Hasina asks Border Guard Bangladesh to be patient amid Myanmar fighting

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the Border Guard Bangladesh to “have patience” as the government is watching the situation along the border “very closely” amid intense fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels.
Law Minister Anisul Huq revealed the information while answering a question in parliament on Monday on behalf of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
Shelling from across the border killed a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man at Tumbru in Bndarban’s Naikhongchhari in one of the latest developments amid the battle.
As of Monday morning, 95 members of Myanmar’s Border Guard Police fled to Bangladesh over the past two days. Several rebels from the Arakan Army group also reportedly took shelter in Bangladesh.
Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, chief whip of the opposition party, said in parliament the people of Myanmar were trying to infiltrate Bangladesh.
“Shots are being fired and Bangladesh is being fired at. In this situation, what steps are the government taking to ensure people’s safety?” he asked.
Anisul said the government was aware of the situation. Border police personnel from Myanman fled to Bangladesh on Monday, including some wounded who were being treated at a school, he said.
“An instruction has been issued to hold a discussion with Myanmar through the foreign ministry. We will send them back or, if that’s not possible, will take other measures accordingly.”
“The honourable prime minister instructed our armed forces, paramilitary forces, and the border patrols to have patience. We’ve taken measures to shut schools in the border region.”