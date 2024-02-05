Hasina asks Border Guard Bangladesh to be patient amid Myanmar fighting

“Shots are being fired and Bangladesh is being fired at. In this situation, what steps are the government taking to ensure people’s safety?” he asked.

Anisul said the government was aware of the situation. Border police personnel from Myanman fled to Bangladesh on Monday, including some wounded who were being treated at a school, he said.

“An instruction has been issued to hold a discussion with Myanmar through the foreign ministry. We will send them back or, if that’s not possible, will take other measures accordingly.”

“The honourable prime minister instructed our armed forces, paramilitary forces, and the border patrols to have patience. We’ve taken measures to shut schools in the border region.”