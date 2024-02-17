    বাংলা

    Hasina meets Ukraine's Zelensky at Munich Security Conference

    They discussed various issues of mutual and global interests during the meeting

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 11:53 AM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 11:53 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

    They discussed various issues of mutual and global interests during the meeting at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on Saturday, state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen also attended the meeting.

    Prior to the meeting with Zelensky, Germany's federal minister for Economic Cooperation and Development paid a call on the Bangladesh leader at the same venue.

    The premier also held a bilateral meeting with her Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte earlier in the day.

    On Friday, she met with the prime ministers of Qatar and Denmark.

    The prime minister arrived in Germany on Feb 15 for a three-day official visit to attend the security conference.

    She will leave Munich on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Dhaka on Feb 19.

    RELATED STORIES
    Unlock climate finance, stop arms race: Hasina to global leaders at Munich Security Conference
    Unlock climate finance, stop arms race: Hasina
    She places a six-point proposal at the Munich Security Conference
    Bangladesh PM Hasina joins Munich Security Conference
    Hasina joins Munich Security Conference
    Prior to joining the conference, she held a meeting with Prime Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani
    Hasina to join Munich Security Conference, meet Ukraine’s Zelensky
    Hasina to join Munich Security Conference, meet Zelensky
    She will fly to Germany on Thursday in her first foreign trip after forming the government for a record-extending fourth term in a row
    Hasina to visit Germany in February to attend Munich Security Conference
    PM to visit Germany in February
    This will be Hasina’s first foreign visit in the new term of the Awami League government

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps