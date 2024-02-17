Hasina meets Ukraine's Zelensky at Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
They discussed various issues of mutual and global interests during the meeting at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on Saturday, state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen also attended the meeting.
Prior to the meeting with Zelensky, Germany's federal minister for Economic Cooperation and Development paid a call on the Bangladesh leader at the same venue.
The premier also held a bilateral meeting with her Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte earlier in the day.
On Friday, she met with the prime ministers of Qatar and Denmark.
The prime minister arrived in Germany on Feb 15 for a three-day official visit to attend the security conference.
She will leave Munich on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Dhaka on Feb 19.