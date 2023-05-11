    বাংলা

    Case over killings of Khaled Mosharraf, two others after 48 years

    The major general was killed in a 1975 military uprising

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 May 2023, 11:19 AM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 11:19 AM

    A case has been filed over the deaths of Major General Khaled Mosharraf and two other Liberation War fighters who were killed amid a flurry of military actions and counter-actions in 1975 after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

    MP Naheed Ezaher Khan, the daughter of Col Najmul Huda, who was killed in the same incident, filed a case over the deaths at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on Thursday.

    Najmul Huda, Khaled Mosharraf and another victim were killed under the orders of the then army chief Ziaur Rahman and JaSaD leader Col Abu Taher Bir Bikram, according to the case details.

    Only former Major Abdul Jalil of the 10 East Bengal Regiment is still alive among those involved in the incident. He has been accused as a suspect in the case.

    “The case was registered at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on Wednesday night,” said Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

    “The police have started an investigation,” he said.

