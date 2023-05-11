Case over killings of Khaled Mosharraf, two others after 48 years

A case has been filed over the deaths of Major General Khaled Mosharraf and two other Liberation War fighters who were killed amid a flurry of military actions and counter-actions in 1975 after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

MP Naheed Ezaher Khan, the daughter of Col Najmul Huda, who was killed in the same incident, filed a case over the deaths at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on Thursday.

Najmul Huda, Khaled Mosharraf and another victim were killed under the orders of the then army chief Ziaur Rahman and JaSaD leader Col Abu Taher Bir Bikram, according to the case details.