Natore schoolboy found dead in abandoned building, police detain 4 friends

A schoolboy has been found dead in an abandoned building in Natore’s Naldanga Upazila. Police have detained four of the dead teen's friends for questioning.

The bloodied body of 15-year-old Himel Sardar was recovered from the building in Piprul Union around 1:30am on Friday, said Md Monowaruzzaman, chief of Naldanga Police Station.

Himel, a ninth grader at Patul-Hapania School and College, was a resident of Piprul.

The four detainees also live in the same neighbourhood.