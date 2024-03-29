    বাংলা

    Natore schoolboy found dead in abandoned building, police detain 4 friends

    Fifteen-year-old Himel left his home on his bike on Thursday and never returned

    Natore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 March 2024, 09:29 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2024, 09:29 AM

    A schoolboy has been found dead in an abandoned building in Natore’s Naldanga Upazila. Police have detained four of the dead teen's friends for questioning.

    The bloodied body of 15-year-old Himel Sardar was recovered from the building in Piprul Union around 1:30am on Friday, said Md Monowaruzzaman, chief of Naldanga Police Station.

    Himel, a ninth grader at Patul-Hapania School and College, was a resident of Piprul.

    The four detainees also live in the same neighbourhood.

    Himel was last seen leaving his home on his bike around 3:30pm on Thursday, according to his father, Farook Sardar.

    As he did not return home for iftar, the family began looking for him. When they could not locate him, they alerted the police.

    Following a lead from Himel's mobile phone, the police detained one of his friends, who then provided information leading to the discovery of Himel’s body later that night. Subsequently, three more friends of Himel were detained for further questioning.

    The body, which showed signs of head injuries and wounds on other parts, was sent to the morgue at Natore Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, according to the police.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tourists take a picture in front of the Matterhorn mountain at the Gornergrat in Zermatt, Switzerland Jun 2, 2019.
    Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland
    A search is still on for the sixth skier, police say
    Man shot dead in clashes during union council by-election in Narayanganj
    Man dies in Narayanganj UP by-poll clashes
    Police officers are among 20 people injured in the clashes
    3 dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Gazipur
    3 die in Gazipur road accident
    The victims were all construction workers headed to their workplace on an autorickshaw
    Couple, daughter found dead in locked Sirajganj home
    Couple, daughter found dead in Sirajganj home
    Concerned relatives went to the police after they noticed the residence was padlocked and couldn't contact the family

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin