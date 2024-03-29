Natore schoolboy found dead in abandoned building, police detain 4 friends

A schoolboy has been found dead in an abandoned building in Natore’s Naldanga Upazila. Police have detained four of the dead teen's friends for questioning.
The bloodied body of 15-year-old Himel Sardar was recovered from the building in Piprul Union around 1:30am on Friday, said Md Monowaruzzaman, chief of Naldanga Police Station.
Himel, a ninth grader at Patul-Hapania School and College, was a resident of Piprul.
The four detainees also live in the same neighbourhood.
Himel was last seen leaving his home on his bike around 3:30pm on Thursday, according to his father, Farook Sardar.
As he did not return home for iftar, the family began looking for him. When they could not locate him, they alerted the police.
Following a lead from Himel's mobile phone, the police detained one of his friends, who then provided information leading to the discovery of Himel’s body later that night. Subsequently, three more friends of Himel were detained for further questioning.
The body, which showed signs of head injuries and wounds on other parts, was sent to the morgue at Natore Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, according to the police.