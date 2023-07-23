Venomous Russell’s vipers make a comeback in Bangladesh’s north and southeast

A breed of venomous snake considered an endangered species in Bangladesh even a decade ago has made a full-fledged comeback in the northern and southeast parts of the country, wreaking havoc on public life.

The snake, Russell’s viper or Chandrabora in Bengali vernacular, is the most venomous snake in Bangladesh.

A viper’s bite can spread poison throughout the body and cause various physical symptoms, including loss of control of limbs, continuous bleeding, blood clots, nerve damage, paralysis, and kidney damage.

Locally say that urbanisation in the northern part of the country nearly wiped out Russell’s viper a decade ago.

However, since 2012, people in the countryside of Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, as well as in the Rajbari, Faridpur, Kushtia and Patuakhali districts, have spotted fully-grown Russell’s vipers and snakelets in their farmland and sometimes, even in their households.

Dr Md Abdul Wahed Chowdhury, co-investigator of the Venom Research Centre, Bangladesh, or VRC, has a theory about why this particular breed of snake is proliferating again.