Chattogram Medical College denied him admission 43 years ago. Now it must pay him Tk 20m

The Supreme Court has ordered Chattogram Medical College to pay Tk 20 million in damages to a man who was denied admission despite clearing the test to enrol in the MBBS course 43 years ago.

An Appellate Division bench led by Justice Md Nuruzzaman rejected the state's plea challenging a High Court order in favour of the man, Salil Chakraborty, now in his late 50s.

The court last Wednesday also ordered the principal to pay the compensation, said Eunus Ali Akond, the counsel for Salil.

Further details will be known once the full verdict is published, the lawyer said, speaking to http://bdnews24.com on Saturday.