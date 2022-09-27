Ex-SP Babul, 3 others face charges of spreading lies over being tortured by police

The chief of Police Bureau of Investigation has charged Babul Akter, a former superintendent of police suspected of masterminding his wife's murder, and three others in a case under the Digital Security Act over spreading “lies and fabricated information”.
The PBI chief, Additional IGP Banaj Kumar Majumder, started the case with Dhanmondi police on Tuesday naming Babul, his father Abdul Wadud and brothers Habibur Rahman Labu and Elias Hossain as the defendants.
Elias is a YouTuber living abroad and was formerly linked with journalism in Bangladesh.
Earlier this month, Babul, the plaintiff-turned-suspect in the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu, petitioned a Chattogram court to start a case against six police officers, including the PBI chief, for torturing him on various occasions to “force a confession out of him”.
His petition was rejected by the court two days ago.