Hasina calls for international action to end 'genocide' in Gaza

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes Israel's actions in Gaza amount to 'genocide' as she emphasised the inherent right of the Palestinian people to live peacefully and establish their own nation.

In an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Hasina highlighted Bangladesh's historical stance against genocide.

On the current situation in Gaza, she said, "I feel it is a genocide. So we never support it. The Gazan people have the right to live, it is a very sad thing. So we should help them, and stop this invasion and war."

Hasina revealed that Bangladesh has extended support to the residents of the besieged enclave and urged the global community to aid the "suffering children, women, and people of Palestine".