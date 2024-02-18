    বাংলা

    Hasina calls for international action to end 'genocide' in Gaza

    In an interview with Turkey's Andalou, she emphasises the inherent right of the Palestinian people to establish their own nation

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2024, 10:32 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2024, 10:32 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes Israel's actions in Gaza amount to 'genocide' as she emphasised the inherent right of the Palestinian people to live peacefully and establish their own nation.

    In an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Hasina highlighted Bangladesh's historical stance against genocide.

    On the current situation in Gaza, she said, "I feel it is a genocide. So we never support it. The Gazan people have the right to live, it is a very sad thing. So we should help them, and stop this invasion and war."

    Hasina revealed that Bangladesh has extended support to the residents of the besieged enclave and urged the global community to aid the "suffering children, women, and people of Palestine".

    Addressing Israel's planned military action in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, Hasina affirmed her country's opposition to such operations.

    Voicing her support for Palestinian statehood, she also called for the implementation of United Nations' resolutions that endorse a two-state solution.

    The recent escalation in Gaza has resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis, with around 1.5 million Palestinians displaced.

    The conflict has devastated large areas of Palestinian territories, leading to widespread destruction.

    The international community has expressed grave concerns over Israel's proposed offensive on Rafah, calling for restraint or outright cancellation of the operation.

    Amid these developments, Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. A provisional ruling in January demanded that Israel cease genocidal actions and ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians.

    Since an attack by Hamas on Oct 7, Israel has conducted extensive bombardments across the Gaza Strip. These operations have resulted in the deaths of at least 28,663 people, extensive property damage, and critical shortages of essential supplies, according to

    The conflict has also impacted Israel, with reports indicating around 1,200 Israeli casualties from the Hamas attack.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh PM Hasina joins Munich Security Conference
    Hasina joins Munich Security Conference
    Prior to joining the conference, she held a meeting with Prime Minister of Qatar Abdulrahman Al-Thani
    A person holds a placard against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government during a protest, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 10, 2024. REUTERS
    Enough Israeli hostages alive to warrant war: Netanyahu
    Health authorities in Gaza estimate about 28,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the region since the conflict began in October
    Hasina stresses need to preserve traditional sports in Bangladesh
    Preserve traditional sports: Hasina
    Children learn about unity and team spirit by participating in games and sports, says Hasina
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes oath as the country's Prime Minister at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan 11, 2024. REUTERS
    Bangladesh welcomes Biden letter on support for economic goals
    Biden said the US is willing to work with Bangladesh to help the South Asian nation achieve its economic goals, nearly a month after the national elections

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps