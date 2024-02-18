Hasina calls for international action to end 'genocide' in Gaza

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes Israel's actions in Gaza amount to 'genocide' as she emphasised the inherent right of the Palestinian people to live peacefully and establish their own nation.
In an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Hasina highlighted Bangladesh's historical stance against genocide.
On the current situation in Gaza, she said, "I feel it is a genocide. So we never support it. The Gazan people have the right to live, it is a very sad thing. So we should help them, and stop this invasion and war."
Hasina revealed that Bangladesh has extended support to the residents of the besieged enclave and urged the global community to aid the "suffering children, women, and people of Palestine".
Addressing Israel's planned military action in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, Hasina affirmed her country's opposition to such operations.
Voicing her support for Palestinian statehood, she also called for the implementation of United Nations' resolutions that endorse a two-state solution.
The recent escalation in Gaza has resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis, with around 1.5 million Palestinians displaced.
The conflict has devastated large areas of Palestinian territories, leading to widespread destruction.
The international community has expressed grave concerns over Israel's proposed offensive on Rafah, calling for restraint or outright cancellation of the operation.
Amid these developments, Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. A provisional ruling in January demanded that Israel cease genocidal actions and ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians.
Since an attack by Hamas on Oct 7, Israel has conducted extensive bombardments across the Gaza Strip. These operations have resulted in the deaths of at least 28,663 people, extensive property damage, and critical shortages of essential supplies, according to
The conflict has also impacted Israel, with reports indicating around 1,200 Israeli casualties from the Hamas attack.