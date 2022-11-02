PBI arrests businessman Kazi Ertaza on fraud charges involving disputed land

Police earlier had arrested Prof Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, chairman of the NUB trustee board, in this connection.

Ertaza’s connection with the case was not immediately clear, but PBI’s Abu Yusuf said his name came up during their investigation.

Ertaza is also the publisher and editor of the vernacular daily Bhorer Pata. The office of the daily and NUB’s former campus were housed in the same building in Dhaka’s Farmgate.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff stated that Prof Abdullah, Reazul Alam and Selim Munshi had purchased 0.669 hectares of land at the Ashiyan City project in the capital's Dakkhinkhan in 2013 to build the permanent campus of the university.

Reazul was also arrested earlier in this connection.

DMD Saiful Islam Bhuyain alleged in the case statement that as per the sale contract, the trio paid Tk 300 million for the piece of land and had promised to pay the remaining Tk 200 million within Aug 30 that year, which they never paid.