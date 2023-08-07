Cabinet approves renaming of Digital Security Act

The government is preparing to rename the Digital Security Act as the Cyber Security Act and amend some key provisions in the controversial law.

A Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved a proposal in a meeting on Monday, Law Minister Anisul Huq told the media.

“The name of the Digital Security Act has been changed,” he said. “Its new name will be the Cyber Security Act. In addition, several of its sections will be changed as well.”

