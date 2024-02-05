Two in Bangladesh killed by shelling from across Myanmar border

Two people in Bangladesh have been killed by shelling from across the border in Myanmar amid the ongoing conflict between the forces of the military junta and insurgent groups.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Ghumdhum Union’s Jolpaitahi area, said Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin.

The dead were identified 55-year-old Hosne Ara Begum, a local resident, and a Myanmar national identified as a Rohingya. Additional details on the second victim’s identity were not available.

“Hosne Ara Begum was hit by shelling from across the border and killed,” said Anowarul Islam Ward-5 member from Ghumdhum Union.

“She was having lunch at home at the time. The other victim was an elderly Rohingya man.”