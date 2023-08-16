Protocol was followed properly for Sayedee’s treatment: BSMMU

Jamaat-e-Islami leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee received treatment according to the internationally accepted protocol for such patients, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has said.

The BSMMU said the Jamaat leader’s son Masood Sayedee was aware of the nature, treatment and possible consequences of his father’s disease.

The hospital issued a statement after a doctor from the team supervising Sayedee’s treatment alleged in a GD filed with police that he received death threats over the war crimes convict’s passing.