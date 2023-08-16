Protocol was followed properly for Sayedee’s treatment: BSMMU

Jamaat-e-Islami leader and convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee received treatment according to the internationally accepted protocol for such patients, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has said.
The BSMMU said the Jamaat leader’s son Masood Sayedee was aware of the nature, treatment and possible consequences of his father’s disease.
The hospital issued a statement after a doctor from the team supervising Sayedee’s treatment alleged in a GD filed with police that he received death threats over the war crimes convict’s passing.
The BSMMU called a press conference over the matter but later cancelled it.
Sayedee was sentenced to death in 2013 for crimes against humanity, such as murder, rape and arson targeting the Hindus in Pirojpur during the 1971 Liberation War.
The penalty was later reduced to jail until death.
He was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital from jail and then to the BSMMU on Sunday night with heart problems.
Sayedee died on Monday night after suffering a cardiac arrest that evening.
The BSMMU said the protocol followed for Sayedee’s treatment was of international standards and the specialists in charge of his treatment performed their professional duties properly.
It said advanced cardiac life support protocol was followed after the patient suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday evening.
Prof SM Mostafa Zaman, a cardiologist at the BSMMU, filed a general diary at Dhanmondi Police Station on Tuesday, accusing ‘certain individuals’ of spreading ‘false information’ against him on social media and YouTube.
Zaman expressed concerns about his personal safety after receiving 'threats of harm' and 'murder'.
He flagged the Facebook and YouTube profiles of the miscreants as he believes they, along with their followers, pose a threat to him and his family's well-being.
After filing the GD, Zaman told the media that as a physician, he treats all patients equally, irrespective of religion, sect, or political affiliation.
“This was the case with him [Sayedee] as well. We provided the best treatment to the patient. There is no substance to the false claims of medical mistreatment that are being spread now.”
After Sayedee’s death, loyalists of Jamaat and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, clashed with police and ruling Awami League supporters in Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.
One person died in the clashes in Cox’s Bazar.
In Dhaka, police sued more than 5,000 people, including Sayedee’s son Masood, over the clashes.