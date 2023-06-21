CEC Awal says 50% turnout ‘good enough’ for city polls

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed satisfaction after completing the polls in five cities without any major incidents before the general election.

Amid a boycott by the BNP, he says a 50 percent turnout in elections to the local government body is “good enough”.

He briefed the media after voting ended in the last round of elections in Sylhet and Rajshahi on Wednesday, saying they estimate the turnout was 55 percent in Rajshahi and 46 percent in Sylhet.

“A 50 percent turnout is good enough for such elections. The turnout somewhere between 60 percent and 70 percent would be excellent."