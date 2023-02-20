    বাংলা

    5 Mymensingh men get life in prison for 1971 war crimes

    The war crimes tribunal says the jail term already served by the convicts will be deducted from their terms

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Feb 2023, 07:01 AM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2023, 07:01 AM

    A tribunal has sentenced five people, all from Mymensingh, to life in prison for war crimes during the 1971 Liberation War.

    Three judges led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam of the International Crimes Tribunal delivered the verdict on Monday. The other members of the tribunal were Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar and Justice KM Hafizul Alam.

    The convicts are Md Harmuz Ali, Md Abdus Sattar, Khandkar Golam Rabbani, Khandaker Golam Sabbir Ahmed and Md Fakhruzzaman. Sabbir and Fakhruzzaman are fugitives. The other three convicts were present in court when the verdict was pronounced.

    The tribunal said it handed sentences of life in prison to the convicts as charges of crimes against humanity, including killing and abduction, were proven. The tribunal also said the jail term already served by the convicts will be deducted from their terms.

    RELATED STORIES
    Another victim of fire in Dhaka’s Gulshan dies, taking toll to 2
    Another victim of Gulshan fire dies
    Authorities have identified another victim, 30-year-old Anwar Hossain, whose wife is pregnant
    16 years after his conviction, a fugitive is arrested in Feni
    Police arrest a Feni man, fugitive for 16 years
    The convict was sentenced to jail for life in a gang rape case in 2007
    Representational Image
    Third-party cookies used to hack birth registration server: police
    Police say arrestees revealed that many groups around the country are engaged in the fraud
    A fire erupts in a building at Gulshan in Dhaka on Sunday, Feb 19, 2023.
    1 dead in Gulshan building fire
    Several people jumped off the 12-storey building

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher