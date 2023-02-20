5 Mymensingh men get life in prison for 1971 war crimes

A tribunal has sentenced five people, all from Mymensingh, to life in prison for war crimes during the 1971 Liberation War.
Three judges led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam of the International Crimes Tribunal delivered the verdict on Monday. The other members of the tribunal were Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar and Justice KM Hafizul Alam.
The convicts are Md Harmuz Ali, Md Abdus Sattar, Khandkar Golam Rabbani, Khandaker Golam Sabbir Ahmed and Md Fakhruzzaman. Sabbir and Fakhruzzaman are fugitives. The other three convicts were present in court when the verdict was pronounced.
The tribunal said it handed sentences of life in prison to the convicts as charges of crimes against humanity, including killing and abduction, were proven. The tribunal also said the jail term already served by the convicts will be deducted from their terms.