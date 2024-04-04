Bangladesh braces for unrelenting heat assault as BMD forecasts 'three more days' of heatwave

Bangladesh is set to reel from very hot and humid weather as the prevailing mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over Dhaka and four other divisions is likely to continue for three more days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal Divisions, Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid said on Wednesday.

The situation is expected to persist for three more days and might spread. The Met Office issued a ‘heatwave alert', he added.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh’s highest temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Pabna’s Ishwardi. In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 36 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature may hit 40 degrees Celsius somewhere in the next three days, Rashid said.