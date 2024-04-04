Bangladesh braces for unrelenting heat assault as BMD forecasts 'three more days' of heatwave

Bangladesh is set to reel from very hot and humid weather as the prevailing mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over Dhaka and four other divisions is likely to continue for three more days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal Divisions, Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid said on Wednesday.
The situation is expected to persist for three more days and might spread. The Met Office issued a ‘heatwave alert', he added.
On Wednesday, Bangladesh’s highest temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Pabna’s Ishwardi. In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 36 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature may hit 40 degrees Celsius somewhere in the next three days, Rashid said.
In the current season, the mercury rose to 39 degrees Celsius on Monday. The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 38.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Tuesday.
Meteorologists consider the 36-38 degrees Celsius threshold as a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius as a moderate heatwave. Temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius are categorised as severe heatwaves.
Alongside the heat wave, the BMD also forecast rain showers accompanied by squally wind.
In its weather forecast for 24 hours commencing 6pm on Wednesday, the Met Office foresaw thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at one or two places over the Mymensingh and Sylhet Divisions.
Rain with hails at isolated places in Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria was also forecast. Weather is likely to remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
Due to an increase in humidity, the discomfort may increase, the BMD said.
In the long-term forecast for April, the BMD said two to four mild to moderate heat waves may occur in the month. One to two severe to very severe heat waves are also a possibility, with maximum temperatures reaching 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, it added.
‘HEAT STROKE’ KILLS FARMER IN MADARIPUR
A farmer has reportedly died of ‘heat stroke’ in Madaripur’s Kalkini Upazila.
The incident occurred in east Alipur village of the Upazila’s Purbo Enayetnagar Union early on Wednesday, Kalkini Police Station chief Sarker Abdullah Mamun said.
The deceased was named as 54-year-old Sukkur Ali.
Ali went to work at a farm next to his house in the morning when he fell sick due to intense sunlight and heat, the police and locals said, citing the victim’s relatives.
He was rushed to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex where a doctor declared him dead.
The complex’s physician Zahid Hasan believes the farmer passed away after suffering a heat stroke caused by overheating.
According to Met Office data, Madaripur recorded its temperature at 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.