Two sisters found dead in house in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh

He said both sisters were unmarried and suffered from mental ailments from childhood, according to the family.

The sisters lived with their mother and brother. Their mother is ill and their brother, the sole breadwinner, was not at home when the incident took place. He came home to find his sisters bleeding and called the police. The women were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared them dead.

A mobile phone was recovered from the scene which was used by the younger sister, said OC Ahad.

"The call record of the phone showed an outgoing call to 999, the national emergency service around 11 am. It also showed that 999 called back. But we didn’t receive any call here [police station] from 999.”

“Nothing was looted from the house. We’re conducting an investigation to find out how this happened,” the police officer said.