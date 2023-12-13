    বাংলা

    Cumilla Mayor Arfanul Rifat dies at 65

    He passes away during treatment in Singapore after suffering from various respiratory complications

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 02:57 PM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 02:57 PM

    Arfanul Haque Rifat, the mayor of Cumilla city, has died under hospital care in Singapore at the age of 65.

    He died during treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital around 6:30 pm (BST) on Wednesday, according to Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar.

    Arfanul, the general secretary of the Awami League's Cumilla Metropolitan unit, was suffering from respiratory complications and other ailments for a long time.

    He leaves behind his wife and three children.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cracks appear at Cumilla University halls after quake leaves students shaken
    Quake causes cracks at Cumilla University halls
    Students reported cracks at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall and Nawab Faizunnesa Hall
    Scores of panic-stricken workers hurt while rushing out of factory during quake in Cumilla
    Hundreds of Cumilla garment workers hurt as quake sparks panic
    At least 20 people suffered serious injuries, while others received first aid
    Arsonists torch 3 buses on Cumilla highway
    3 buses set ablaze in Cumilla
    The blaze caused severe damage to the Tisha Paribahan buses, say police
    Cumilla court sentences four to death over furniture trader’s murder
    4 to die for killing furniture trader in Cumilla
    The convicts stabbed the furniture trader over a land dispute 25 years ago

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury