Cumilla Mayor Arfanul Rifat dies at 65

Arfanul Haque Rifat, the mayor of Cumilla city, has died under hospital care in Singapore at the age of 65.

He died during treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital around 6:30 pm (BST) on Wednesday, according to Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar.

Arfanul, the general secretary of the Awami League's Cumilla Metropolitan unit, was suffering from respiratory complications and other ailments for a long time.

He leaves behind his wife and three children.