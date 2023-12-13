Cumilla Mayor Arfanul Rifat dies at 65

Students reported cracks at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall and Nawab Faizunnesa Hall
Arfanul Haque Rifat, the mayor of Cumilla city, has died under hospital care in Singapore at the age of 65.
He died during treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital around 6:30 pm (BST) on Wednesday, according to Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar.
Arfanul, the general secretary of the Awami League's Cumilla Metropolitan unit, was suffering from respiratory complications and other ailments for a long time.
He leaves behind his wife and three children.