Bangladesh to close borders to Myanmar nationals amid escalating conflict

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said no one from Myanmar will be allowed to enter Bangladesh as the ongoing conflict escalates between junta forces and armed insurgents.

The minister made the remarks while speaking to reporters during the inaugural ceremony of Highway Police Service Week 2024 at Rajarbagh Police Lines on Tuesday.

Highlighting the challenges of sheltering the 1.2 million Rohingya who were forcibly displaced from Myanmar, he said: "We will not allow anyone living across the border to enter Bangladesh.”

According to the minister, the people who have crossed the border have come for refuge and have no intention of starting a war.

“BGB personnel have seized the weapons from the armed Rohingya men. The injured are also undergoing treatment here. We have asked Myanmar’s government to take them back."