12,000 motorcycles traverse Padma Bridge in 24 hours as the ban goes

As many as 12,000 motorcycles crossed the Padma Bridge on the first day after the authorities lifted a ban on the two-wheelers on the bridge.

The bridge opened to motorcycles at 6 am on Thursday and as many as 12,042 two-wheelers crossed the bridge in the following 24 hours, said Abdul Awal, Louhajang Upazila nirbahi officer.

Of them, 8,873 motorcycles travelled to different southern destinations via Mawa in Munshiganj, while 3,169 drove to Dhaka via Jazira in Shariatpur. More than Tk 1.2 million was paid in tolls in this period.

The bikers were elated to be able to travel to their hometowns across the bridge paying only Tk 100 in toll. It took about 10 minutes to cross the bridge, they said.