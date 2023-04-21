12,000 motorcycles traverse Padma Bridge in 24 hours as the ban goes

As many as 12,000 motorcycles crossed the Padma Bridge on the first day after the authorities lifted a ban on the two-wheelers on the bridge.
The bridge opened to motorcycles at 6 am on Thursday and as many as 12,042 two-wheelers crossed the bridge in the following 24 hours, said Abdul Awal, Louhajang Upazila nirbahi officer.
Of them, 8,873 motorcycles travelled to different southern destinations via Mawa in Munshiganj, while 3,169 drove to Dhaka via Jazira in Shariatpur. More than Tk 1.2 million was paid in tolls in this period.
The bikers were elated to be able to travel to their hometowns across the bridge paying only Tk 100 in toll. It took about 10 minutes to cross the bridge, they said.
A queue of motorcycles stretched through morning hours on Thursday and Friday. As the authorities introduced a separate lane for the motorcycles, they did not cause any inconvenience to other vehicles crossing the bridge.
A long queue of motorcycles was also seen waiting to pay the toll at Mawa, but other vehicles on the bridge were not affected by it, said the staff members at the toll plaza.
The speed limit for all vehicles on the bridge was set at 60 kmph.
The traffic police penalised Monir and Ismail, two motorcyclists identified by a single name, with Tk 3,000 each in fines for violating the lane marks while crossing the bridge.
“We’ve used signboards, billboards, different indicators, and stickers so that the bikers can identify their route and avoid getting on the main highway,” said Munshiganj Police Superintendent Rahman Al-Mamun.
“We want the homebound people to travel safely. But the problem arises when they breach the rules. No one violating the rules will be spared.”
The Padma Bridge was inaugurated on Jun 25 last year and was opened to traffic the next day. But the bridge was announced off-limits to motorcycles a day later following accidents and unruly acts by motorcyclists.
Since then, the bikers have been calling for the ban to be lifted. The government lifted the ban on Thursday ahead of Eid.
“Allowing motorcycles on the Padma Bridge is an Eid gift from the prime minister. Motorcycles can continue running on the bridge if the rides maintain discipline and be responsible,” Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday.