Hasina highlights food security as world faces hard times

She left Dhaka for London on Sept 15. There, the prime minister, accompanied by her sister, Sheikh Rehana, joined a host of other world leaders in paying their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch at Westminster Hall ahead of the state funeral.

Hasina said she wrote a condolence message in Bangla on behalf of the people of Bangladesh and her family at Lancaster Hall.

After attending the funeral at Westminister Abbey and the accession ceremony for King Charles III, she flew to New York on Sept 19.

At the UN headquarters in New York, the prime minister took part in nine high-level meetings and side events.

Hasina also attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden for the heads of state participating in the UNGA on Sept 21. The prime minister said she invited President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to visit Bangladesh.

Hasina addressed the UNGA in Bangla on Sept 23. In her speech, the premier emphasised the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine for developing nations such as Bangladesh, particularly the effects of the measures and counter-measures taken by the warring sides in Europe and their allies.

The Bangladesh leader stressed the importance of mutual solidarity at a time when the world has barely shaken off the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. She called on the international community to resolve all crises and disputes through dialogue rather than imposing economic sanctions and counter-sanctions.