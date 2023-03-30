Battery-run auto-rickshaws will be legalised soon: PM adviser

A plan to licence battery-run autorickshaws by setting standards for the vehicles is at the final stages, according to Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister's adviser for power, energy and mineral resources.
“There has been significant progress in the development of battery-powered auto-rickshaws. We gave BUET nearly Tk 30 million. They have set up a structural design featuring hydraulic brakes and backlights.
“We have worked on how to keep the existing auto-rickshaws running and how to make new ones," he said at an event in Dhaka on Thursday.
Battery-operated motors are being installed in conventional pedal rickshaws across the country, transforming them into autorickshaws. Imported auto-rickshaws run by battery are also being used on the roads.
Despite their popularity, cost-saving benefits these small vehicles are still not officially recognised in the country, leading to occasional disputes between autorickshaw drivers and law enforcers.
Some people blame these vehicles, which can travel at high speeds on roads and highways, for causing accidents. However, despite these concerns, the power division continues to promote these environmentally friendly vehicles.
Tawfiq said that discussions had been held with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and the industries ministry about registering these vehicles and they decided to give the plan a go-ahead.
He also discussed the matter with the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader recently and urged for quick steps.
Autorickshaw drivers are being oppressed now as they are asked to show their papers repeatedly, the prime minister’s adviser added.
The livelihoods of 2-3 million families in the country now depend on these vehicles, according to him.
He added the government was planning a big event where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will launch the work to legalise the vehicles within two to three months.