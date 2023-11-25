Four of a family and autorickshaw driver die in collision with truck in Rajshahi

Four members of a family riding an autorickshaw and the driver of the three-wheeler have died in a collision with a truck in Puthia Upazila of Rajshahi.



Both vehicles fell into a ditch after the collision at the Belpukur Bypass bend around 2pm on Saturday.



The autorickshaw was crushed under the truck after the fall, killing one passenger at the scene and injuring the others, said Mamunur Rashid, chief of Belpukur Police Station.