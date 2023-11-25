    বাংলা

    Four of a family and autorickshaw driver die in collision with truck in Rajshahi

    Both vehicles fall into a ditch after the collision in Puthia Upazila

    Rajshahi Correspondent
    Published : 25 Nov 2023, 02:53 PM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2023, 02:53 PM

    Four members of a family riding an autorickshaw and the driver of the three-wheeler have died in a collision with a truck in Puthia Upazila of Rajshahi.

    Both vehicles fell into a ditch after the collision at the Belpukur Bypass bend around 2pm on Saturday.

    The autorickshaw was crushed under the truck after the fall, killing one passenger at the scene and injuring the others, said Mamunur Rashid, chief of Belpukur Police Station. 

    Hridoy, the 19-year-old assistant of the truck driver who was identified with a single name, was also critically injured in the accident.

    The injured were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where doctors declared four dead.

    The dead victims are Insaf Ali, 75, his son Ayub Ali, 38, daughter Parvin, 35, her daughter Sharmin, 17, and autorickshaw driver Mokhles Ali, 45.

    The family from Kantapur village in Natore’s Gurudaspur were travelling to Rajshahi for Insaf’s medical treatment.

