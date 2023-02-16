Oil from derailed freight train spills into Karnaphuli River

Oil spilled after a train derailed in Chattogram has started spreading in the Mahesh Khal, which leads to the Karnaphuli River, raising concerns about its impact on the environment.

Two teams from the Department of Environment are gathering samples from either side of the closed sluice gate on the Mahesh Khal canal. They also reported seeing oil floating on the surface of the water as well.

Three wagons bearing diesel fuel travelling through the Chattogram Goods Port Yard (CGPY) area in the city’s Halishahar area derailed late on Wednesday afternoon.

Oil spilled from two of these wagons, rail officials said but failed to mention how much oil had been spilled as of Thursday afternoon.

As of 1 pm, rail workers were still attempting to lift the third wagon back onto the tracks with two already recovered.