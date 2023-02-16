Oil from derailed freight train spills into Karnaphuli River

Oil spilled after a train derailed in Chattogram has started spreading in the Mahesh Khal, which leads to the Karnaphuli River, raising concerns about its impact on the environment.
Two teams from the Department of Environment are gathering samples from either side of the closed sluice gate on the Mahesh Khal canal. They also reported seeing oil floating on the surface of the water as well.
Three wagons bearing diesel fuel travelling through the Chattogram Goods Port Yard (CGPY) area in the city’s Halishahar area derailed late on Wednesday afternoon.
Oil spilled from two of these wagons, rail officials said but failed to mention how much oil had been spilled as of Thursday afternoon.
As of 1 pm, rail workers were still attempting to lift the third wagon back onto the tracks with two already recovered.
Several rail lines run through the CGPY area. A drainage runs right next to the place where the wagons came off the tracks as the oil poured into it and flowed into the Mahesh Khal canal 30 yards away.
About 20-30 people of different ages were removing oil from the water using foam, buckets, and bottles, gathering the oil into drums by the side of the road. The oil is also being sold to stores that sell fuel oil.
“We came to see the situation last night when we heard there was an oil spill,” said Lokman Hossain. “We are collecting it too. So far, we have 8-10 litres.”
Each of the wagons was carrying 30,000 litres of oil.
“Not all of the oil in the wagons spilled,” said Abdur Rahman, manager of the railway’s Eastern Division. “As we were moving the carriages onto the track, we noticed that a little had spilled out.
“A bit of this oil mixed with the water as the canal and drain are right next to it.”
Asked why the train had derailed, CGPOI Master Abduk Malek said a probe was underway.
“The sluice gate from the Mahesh Khal to Karnaphuli has been closed since yesterday (Wednesday) night,” said Md Monir, an inspector for the department of environment. “We have taken multiple samples from the canal near the gate.”
“There is a significant presence of oil in the canal. But river water was also found in the samples taken from the other side of the gate. We will know the extent of the oil spill when we test the samples. The oil on the river water is visible in small amounts to the naked eye.”
Md Abdul Mannan, a local councillor, said “A lot of oil has spilled into the canal. If it is not removed using special tools, it may pollute the water.”
“Even if the water does not reach the river, it may enter it at a later time, which could damage the environment. The way people are collecting oil in the location could give rise to health problems as well.”
“The oil has spread in the Mahesh Khal,” said Prof Mohammad Idris Ali, an environmentalist. “During high and low tide it will enter the Karnaphuli River. From there it will travel to the ocean coast.”
“If the sluice gate is closed, it will limit the spread somewhat. But there is no reason to believe that the oil can be skimmed off the water entirely.”