The government has authorised the import of green chillies and tomatoes to quell skyrocketing prices.

The Ministry of Agriculture gave the import permit for these vegetables on Monday, approving the import of 11,600 tonnes of green chillies and 55,600 tonnes of tomatoes on the first day.

The price of green chillies usually goes up during heavy rains, but this time the costs spiked amid regular weather. People are paying Tk 300-400 for each kg depending on the location. It is usually priced around Tk 100.