    Rohingya youth hacked and shot to death in Teknaf camp

    A group of assailants killed him in reprisal for helping law enforcement bring his father's killers to justice, police say

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 07:14 AM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 07:14 AM

    A group of assailants allegedly slit a Rohingya youth's throat before shooting him to death at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.

    The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) said the victim’s father was also killed seven months ago in the camp. His attempts to bring his father’s murderers to justice ultimately led to his demise, according to law enforcers.

    The victim, Syed Hossain, 23, was killed at Thaingkhali Rohingya Camp No. 13 in Ukhiya on Tuesday evening. His body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

    “A group of assailants attacked and killed his father, Jamil Hossain, in the camp nearly seven months ago. He gave information about the whereabouts of the suspects to the police, angering those named in the case,” APBn’s Assistant Superintendent Md Faruque Ahmed said.

    Syed came under attack outside a shop at block 10 of the camp. He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, Faruque added.

    Informed of the incident, an APBn team rushed to the scene, but the criminals fled before the law enforcers arrived.

