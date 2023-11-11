    বাংলা

    PM Hasina inaugurates Matarbari Deep Seaport channel

    The prime minister also launched 14 projects and unveiled plaques of four other initiatives at an AL rally in Moheshkhali

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Nov 2023, 12:24 PM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2023, 12:24 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the channel of the Matarbari Deep Seaport and unveiled the foundation plaque of its first terminal in Cox’s Bazar’s Moheshkhali.

    The premier travelled to Ramu boarding the first train on the Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar route following the inauguration of the rail link and the train station in the beach city on Saturday.

    She arrived at the rally organised by the Awami League on the Township Ground built under the Matarbari Coal Power Plant project in Moheshkhali around 3:40 pm. She also launched 14 projects and unveiled plaques of four other initiatives at the venue.

    The premier inaugurated the Matarbari Deep Seaport channel and launched the construction of the port’s terminal afterwards.

    She also inaugurated the 1,200 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Matarbari and a project to connect Kutubdia island to the national grid by submarine cable.

