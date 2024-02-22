Ex-Jubo League leader hacked to death after paying homage to language martyrs in Rajshahi

A former Jubo League leader has been hacked to death as he was heading back after paying homage to Language Movement martyrs on International Mother Language Day in Rajshahi’s Tanore Upazila.

Police detained three people for questioning in connection with the incident that occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased Ziaur Rahman, 42, was the general secretary of the Talondo union unit of the ruling Awami League’s youth front.

His body was found next to his motorcycle near his home at Bilshohor village in the morning.

Anwar Hossain, a sub-inspector at Tanore Police Station, said Ziaur had a rivalry with Talondo Union Awami League GeneralSecretary Hasan Ali since the last parliamentary election and Hasan has been absconding since the murder.