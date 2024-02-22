    বাংলা

    Ex-Jubo League leader hacked to death after paying homage to language martyrs in Rajshahi

    Police detain three people for questioning in connection with the incident

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Feb 2024, 06:04 PM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2024, 06:04 PM

    A former Jubo League leader has been hacked to death as he was heading back after paying homage to Language Movement martyrs on International Mother Language Day in Rajshahi’s Tanore Upazila.

    Police detained three people for questioning in connection with the incident that occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday.

    The deceased Ziaur Rahman, 42, was the general secretary of the Talondo union unit of the ruling Awami League’s youth front.

    His body was found next to his motorcycle near his home at Bilshohor village in the morning.

    Anwar Hossain, a sub-inspector at Tanore Police Station, said Ziaur had a rivalry with Talondo Union Awami League GeneralSecretary Hasan Ali since the last parliamentary election and Hasan has been absconding since the murder.

    The three people detained for questioning are Hasan’s wife Ayesha Akter Sumi, 35, Farhad Hossain, 30, and Shohag, 26, whose full name could not be obtained.

    Ziaur’s elder brother Robiul Islam said Hasan was working for the Awami League candidate and Ziaur for an independent during the election.

    Hasan also attacked Ziaur’s home a day after the Jan 7 election, Robiul alleged.

    Rajshahi Additional Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Alam said the process to file a case over the murder was under way. “Those involved in the incident will be arrested soon.”

