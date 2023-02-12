After Bangabandhu paved his way into politics, Shahabuddin is en route to Bangabhaban

Mohammed Shahabuddin met Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the first time in Pabna at the height of discussion surrounding the Six Point Charter in 1966 when the Father of the Nation invited him to take to the streets, kickstarting his career at a young age.

That was right after he completed his SSC exams. Shahabuddin, nicknamed Chuppu, went on to cut his teeth on student politics. He fought in the Liberation War, pursued a career in law and the judiciary and later took charge of important state organisations over the following six decades.

Now he stands on the verge of becoming Bangladesh’s 22nd head of state.

The Awami League has picked Shahabuddin as its candidate for the upcoming presidential election. A ruling party delegation led by General Secretary Obaidul Quader submitted his nomination papers to the Election Commission headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday.

The Awami League currently occupies 305 of the 350 seats in parliament. As a result, Shahabuddin is certain to be Hamid’s successor to the office of the head of state.

Shahabuddin was born in 1948 in Jubilee Tankpara area of Shibrampur, Pabna and spent most of his childhood in Pabna town.

He studied in the former Gandhi Girls School until the third grade and moved to Radhanagar Majumder Academy the following year to get his matriculation (SSC) certificate from there in 1966. Shahabuddin then enrolled in the Government Edward College in Pabna where he got involved in student politics.

He passed intermediate (HSC) exams from Edward College in 1968 and graduated as a Bachelor in Science in 1971 with the exams taking place in 1972 there. He later gained his Master’s degree in Psychology in 1974 from Rajshahi University and an LLB degree the following year from Shaheed Advocate Aminuddin Law College.

Chhatra League, Liberation War and jail-time

Shahabuddin wrote about his initial meeting with Bangabandhu in a column published in bdnews24.com opinions, highlighting his adoration for the day when Abdur Rab Baga Mia, the then General Secretary of Awami League’s Pabna unit, introduced him to Sheikh Mujib, M Mansur Ali and AHM Kamaruzzaman among other leaders.

Mentioning how Sheikh Mujib called him dearly at the meeting, Shahabuddin wrote: “At the end he told me - ‘Come to the [conference].” I’d just completed my SSC, not even a college student then. How much of politics do I understand? But I still can’t forget the affection residing in the 5 ft 11 in man’s voice.”