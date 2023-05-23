    বাংলা

    Govt extends Khurshid Hossain’s job as RAB chief by a year

    Khurshid succeeded Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as the director general of RAB in September 2022

    Published : 23 May 2023, 11:28 AM
    The government has extended M Khurshid Hossain’s job as the chief of the Rapid Action Battalion by one year.

    The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on Tuesday, confirming the decision.

    Khurshid succeeded Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as the director general of RAB in September 2022. He took office as the ninth DG of the RAB.

    Khurshid, a native of Gopalganj, is an officer of the 12th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (Police). He previously worked at the police headquarters as an additional inspector general (crime and operations).

