Govt extends Khurshid Hossain’s job as RAB chief by a year

The government has extended M Khurshid Hossain’s job as the chief of the Rapid Action Battalion by one year.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice on Tuesday, confirming the decision.

Khurshid succeeded Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun as the director general of RAB in September 2022. He took office as the ninth DG of the RAB.

Khurshid, a native of Gopalganj, is an officer of the 12th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (Police). He previously worked at the police headquarters as an additional inspector general (crime and operations).