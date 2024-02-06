Quader rules out war with Myanmar after 2 die in shelling from across border

There is no reason for Bangladesh to start a war with Myanmar even after the death of two people in Bangladesh due to shelling from across the border amid fighting between the South-East Asian country’s military and rebels, says Obaidul Quader.

“We’re not at war with each other. Their internal conflict is affecting the border; [mortar shells and bullets] are landing on our side. A man and a woman have died. We’ll send them our statement on the matter,” the road transport and bridges minister said on Tuesday.