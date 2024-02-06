    বাংলা

    Quader rules out war with Myanmar after 2 die in shelling from across border

    He says the government does not want to engage in war with any country, not just Myanmar

    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 12:39 PM
    There is no reason for Bangladesh to start a war with Myanmar even after the death of two people in Bangladesh due to shelling from across the border amid fighting between the South-East Asian country’s military and rebels, says Obaidul Quader.

    “We’re not at war with each other. Their internal conflict is affecting the border; [mortar shells and bullets] are landing on our side. A man and a woman have died. We’ll send them our statement on the matter,” the road transport and bridges minister said on Tuesday.

    Quader, general secretary of the Awami League, was speaking at a press conference at the ruling party’s headquarters during a visit to inspect sales of nomination papers for parliamentary seats reserved for women.

    “There are 54 ethnic communities in Myanmar. They have already taken control of many areas. It’s a conflict between their military and ethnic groups. We don’t have any conflict with them. Attempts are ongoing to settle the Rohingya refugee issue. There’s no reason for a war,” Quader said.

    “We don’t want to get engaged in a war with any country, not just Myanmar.”

    Dhaka has summoned Myanmar's ambassador to lodge a protest as the ongoing conflict between junta forces and armed insurgents spilled across the border and resulted in casualties on Bangladeshi territory.

    In this situation, the Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban district administrations have taken the initiative to evacuate risky border areas.

    As of Tuesday morning, 264 people, including Myanmar's border guards and military personnel, have escaped the conflict and taken refuge in Bangladesh, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh.

