July 27 2022

    Sacked Teknaf OC Pradip gets 20 years in prison, wife 21 years in graft case

    The two were convicted of amassing illegal wealth and will have their assets seized

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 27 July 2022, 5:52 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2022, 5:52 AM

    Sacked Teknaf police chief Pradip Kumar Das has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, while his wife Chumki Karon has been sentenced to 21 years in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over illegally amassing wealth.

    The court of Chattogram Division Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid has also ordered the state to seize their assets in the verdict delivered on Wednesday.

    Pradip had previously been sentenced to death over the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

    The court indicted Pradip and his wife in the ACC case for illegally amassing wealth in December 2021 and ordered the authorities to issue an arrest warrant against Chumki.

    The ACC charged Pradip and Chumki with amassing more than Tk 23.5 million beyond known sources of income and money laundering. They also concealed information on the assets of Tk 4.9 million.

    More to follow

