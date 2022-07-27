Sacked Teknaf OC Pradip gets 20 years in prison, wife 21 years in graft case

Pradip had previously been sentenced to death over the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.



The court indicted Pradip and his wife in the ACC case for illegally amassing wealth in December 2021 and ordered the authorities to issue an arrest warrant against Chumki.



The ACC charged Pradip and Chumki with amassing more than Tk 23.5 million beyond known sources of income and money laundering. They also concealed information on the assets of Tk 4.9 million.