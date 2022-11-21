Bangladesh’s mortgage data bank begins journey with info on 22,200 properties

Citizens, along with banks, financial institutions, land ministry and sub-registrars, will be able to check information on mortgaged lands on mortgage.land.gov.bd.

The lands listed on the data bank cannot be sold, registered or used to take loans again. Sub-registrars will check data from the website before the transfer of ownership through purchase.

“The days of mortgaging the same land several times are over,” Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said at the launch of the data bank in Dhaka. “The mortgage data bank will play a positive role in the banking and financial sectors.”