Bangladesh economy is stable: Hasina

Although that figure remains unmatched, Bangladesh has been able to achieve as much as 8 percent GDP growth under her administration, she said.

While the global economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was 'unfortunate', the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, and the raft of sanctions and counter-sanctions that followed, 'rubbed salt into the wound', according to Hasina.

"As a result, inflation is on the rise throughout the globe. Even developed or rich countries are struggling economically. They are taking measures to conserve electricity, and fuel as the price of food and essentials has increased."

"Even under these circumstances, I can say that we have been able to keep Bangladesh in a stable state."

Addressing concerns over the country's economic situation, including the state of the foreign exchange reserves, Hasina said there is an effort to stoke fear by misleading people. "When I formed a government in 1996, our [forex] reserves were only $2.5 billion. We took initiative to increase the amount. The second time we came to power was in 2009 and at that time, we had only $5 billion in reserve. We were able to bring that up to $48 billion."

Hasina pointed to the travel and trade restrictions put in place during the pandemic as a reason for the decrease in the forex reserves, while also highlighting the provision of free vaccinations and other incentives to mitigate the impact of the disease.