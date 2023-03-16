    বাংলা

    13 sentenced to jail for four years in case over Nasirnagar communal attack

    Hordes of men ransacked Hindu households and temples in Nasirnagar in 2016 following a Facebook post allegedly 'denigrating Islam’

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 March 2023, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2023, 11:02 AM

    A Brahmanbaria court has sentenced 13 people to jail for four years each in a case over the communal attacks on the Hindu community in the district’s Nasirnagar Upazila six years ago.

    This is the first verdict delivered in one of the eight cases filed over the incident. Brahmanbaria Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Masud Parvez delivered the verdict on Thursday.

    The 13 accused in the case have also been fined Tk 2,000 each.

    Hordes of men ransacked Hindu households and temples in Nasirnagar in 2016 following a Facebook post allegedly 'denigrating Islam.' More than 150 homes and 15 temples were vandalised during the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man dies in head-on collision between three trucks in Brahmanbaria
    Man dies in Brahmanbaria truck accident
    The incident halted traffic movement on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway for two hours
    16 years after his conviction, a fugitive is arrested in Feni
    Police arrest a Feni man, fugitive for 16 years
    The convict was sentenced to jail for life in a gang rape case in 2007
    37 Pabna farmers get bail in case over unpaid bank debt
    37 farmers get bail in case over unpaid bank debt
    Twelve of the farmers were arrested and sent to jail over unpaid loans ranging from Tk 25,000-Tk 30,000 each
    Khaleda will be sent back to prison if BNP ‘overdoes’ it, says Hasina
    Hasina threatens to send Khaleda back to jail
    The prime minister warns the BNP against ‘overdoing’ things in their movement to unseat the government

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher