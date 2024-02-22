Trial proceedings to continue against Pori Moni in drug case

The High Court has disposed of a petition by actress Pori Moni to drop the legal proceedings against her in a drug-related case.

Consequently, the proceedings against her will continue in the trial court, according to lawyers.

The panel of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam ruled on the matter on Thursday.

Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque represented Pori Moni at the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Md Shahnewaz appeared for the state.

In light of the High Court's decision, a fresh indictment must be brought against the actress, excluding some of the previous charges, said Manzurul.

"The liquor seized by the authorities was found to have a very low alcohol content. Therefore, the charges related to it will be dropped," Pori Moni told reporters.

However, the charges related to the methamphetamine and LSD found in her possession will remain.