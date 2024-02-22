    বাংলা

    Trial proceedings to continue against Pori Moni in drug case

    The High Court disposes of the actress' petition to drop the legal proceedings against her in a drug-related case

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Feb 2024, 10:32 AM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2024, 10:32 AM

    The High Court has disposed of a petition by actress Pori Moni to drop the legal proceedings against her in a drug-related case.

    Consequently, the proceedings against her will continue in the trial court, according to lawyers.

    The panel of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam ruled on the matter on Thursday.

    Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque represented Pori Moni at the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Md Shahnewaz appeared for the state.

    In light of the High Court's decision, a fresh indictment must be brought against the actress, excluding some of the previous charges, said Manzurul.

    "The liquor seized by the authorities was found to have a very low alcohol content. Therefore, the charges related to it will be dropped," Pori Moni told reporters.

    However, the charges related to the methamphetamine and LSD found in her possession will remain.

    On Aug 4, 2021, the Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid on Pori Moni's residence in Banani, leading to her arrest. The Banani Police Station later filed a case against her under the Narcotics Control Act, citing the seizure of liquor, Ice, and LSD from her home.

    The Criminal Investigation Department formally charged Pori Moni along with her manager Ashraful Islam Dipu and uncle Kabir Hossain Howladar on Oct 4, 2021.

    Following her indictment, the actress appealed to the High Court for the case's dismissal. The High Court initially paused the case proceedings for three months on Mar 1, 2022. It also issued a rule questioning why the case under the Narcotic Control Act should not be dismissed.

    Subsequently, the state successfully petitioned the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division to suspend the High Court's directive on Mar 8, 2022.

    Following an appeal by the state, the Appellate Division ordered a resolution of the matter within six months, instructing that the case proceedings be halted in the meantime.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangshal OC, five policemen sued over bodybuilder Farooq’s death in police custody
    OC, 5 others sued over custodial death
    The family of the bodybuilder, who gained fame after winning Mr Bangladesh title, alleges that he died due to torture in custody
    High Court questions ‘inaction’ to control fireworks, sky lanterns
    HC issues rule to control fireworks, sky lanterns
    According to the Explosives Act 1884, the possession of coloured firecrackers is totally banned
    High Court calls for removal of markets, stalls from highways
    HC calls for removal of stalls from highways
    The road transport secretary, the BRTA, and the chief of the Highway Police have been ordered to respond to its rule on the issue within four weeks
    HC rejects BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition
    HC rejects Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition
    It means that the veteran politician will remain behind bars in a case over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps