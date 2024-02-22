Trial proceedings to continue against Pori Moni in drug case

The High Court has disposed of a petition by actress Pori Moni to drop the legal proceedings against her in a drug-related case.
Consequently, the proceedings against her will continue in the trial court, according to lawyers.
The panel of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam ruled on the matter on Thursday.
Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque represented Pori Moni at the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Md Shahnewaz appeared for the state.
In light of the High Court's decision, a fresh indictment must be brought against the actress, excluding some of the previous charges, said Manzurul.
"The liquor seized by the authorities was found to have a very low alcohol content. Therefore, the charges related to it will be dropped," Pori Moni told reporters.
However, the charges related to the methamphetamine and LSD found in her possession will remain.
On Aug 4, 2021, the Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid on Pori Moni's residence in Banani, leading to her arrest. The Banani Police Station later filed a case against her under the Narcotics Control Act, citing the seizure of liquor, Ice, and LSD from her home.
The Criminal Investigation Department formally charged Pori Moni along with her manager Ashraful Islam Dipu and uncle Kabir Hossain Howladar on Oct 4, 2021.
Following her indictment, the actress appealed to the High Court for the case's dismissal. The High Court initially paused the case proceedings for three months on Mar 1, 2022. It also issued a rule questioning why the case under the Narcotic Control Act should not be dismissed.
Subsequently, the state successfully petitioned the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division to suspend the High Court's directive on Mar 8, 2022.
Following an appeal by the state, the Appellate Division ordered a resolution of the matter within six months, instructing that the case proceedings be halted in the meantime.