    বাংলা

    Supporters of Naogaon independent aspirant jailed for 'buying votes'

    Authorities seized Tk 15,000 from the men, who will spend 15 days in jail

    Naogaon Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 04:14 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 04:14 AM

    A mobile court has jailed three people for 15 days after they were caught paying voters to cast their ballots for Salim Uddin Talukdar, an independent candidate for the Naogaon-3 seat.

    The convicts were identified as Md Fulbor, 53, Md Swadhin Hossain, 43, and Md Manju, 54.

    Locals detained the men in Badalgachhi on Saturday evening and handed them over to the police, according to the district's Deputy Commissioner Golam Mowla.

    Authorities seized Tk 15,000 from the detainees, who confessed to using the money to tap up voters.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jatiya Party supporters campaign in Dhaka
    Jatiya Party candidates face AL rebels
    Independents from the ruling party are giving Jatiya Party hopefuls headache in 21 out of 26 seats left by the Awami League for its key ally
    Aminul Haque, an independent from Naogaon-2, dies a day after securing poll symbol
    Naogaon-2 election hopeful dies a day after getting poll symbol
    The election for the Naogaon-2 seat will now be postponed as a result of the 75-year-old's death
    Awami League leader Haji Mohammad Salim joins a campaign event for his son, Dhaka-7 boat candidate Mohammad Sulaiman Salim, in Old Dhaka’s Azimpur area on Tuesday, Dec 26, 2023.
    December 26, 2023
    News in photos: 26 December
    (From top left) Rasheq Rahman has secured the Awami League’s nomination for the Rangpur-5 constituency, Mahboob Rahman for Chattogram-1, Mazharul Islam for Thakurgaon-2 and Sulaiman Salim for Dhaka-7. All four are the sons of prominent Awami League leaders.
    Sons take centre stage as veteran AL leaders step aside
    The Awami League undergoes a generational transition as seasoned leaders pass the torch to their successors ahead of the national elections

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India