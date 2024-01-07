Supporters of Naogaon independent aspirant jailed for 'buying votes'

A mobile court has jailed three people for 15 days after they were caught paying voters to cast their ballots for Salim Uddin Talukdar, an independent candidate for the Naogaon-3 seat.

The convicts were identified as Md Fulbor, 53, Md Swadhin Hossain, 43, and Md Manju, 54.

Locals detained the men in Badalgachhi on Saturday evening and handed them over to the police, according to the district's Deputy Commissioner Golam Mowla.

Authorities seized Tk 15,000 from the detainees, who confessed to using the money to tap up voters.