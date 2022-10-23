    বাংলা

    Dhaka gets Khandker Golam Faruq as new police chief

    Faruq, currently serving as the rector of Police Staff College, will replace Md Shafiqul Islam whose contractual appointment ends on Oct 29

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 08:03 AM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 08:03 AM

    Khandker Golam Faruq, an additional inspector general serving as the rector of the Police Staff College, has been appointed as the new commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

    He replaces Md Shafiqul Islam, who is due to enter post-retirement leave at the end of his contractual appointment on Oct 29.

    The home ministry announced Faruq's appointment as DMP chief on Sunday.

    Syed Nurul Islam, an additional commissioner of DMP, has been appointed as the new deputy inspector general of Dhaka Range.

    Speculation surrounding changes in the DMP's top brass was rife over the last two weeks, as Shafiqul's contract, which was renewed for a year by the government in 2021, ran down.

    In a shake-up of the ranks on Oct 10, Habibur Rahman, who held the post of Dhaka Range's DIG at the time, was promoted to the additional inspector general and given charge of Tourist Police. Following his promotion, rumours of Habibur succeeding Shafiqul as DMP commissioner began to gain traction. Industrial Police chief Mahbubur Rahman was also touted as a potential candidate for the job.



    Born in 1964 in Tangail's Bhuapur Upazila, Faruq is an officer of the 12th BCS batch, having previously served as the superintendent of police in Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Jhalakathi and Thakurgaon.

    He was also the DIG of the Chattogram police range when retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was shot dead by law enforcers at a checkpoint in Cox's Bazar in July 2020, an incident that sparked a public outcry.

    Faruq was promoted to the rank of additional inspector general in February. At the time, he was serving as the DIG and principal of Rajshahi Police Academy. Following his promotion, he was made the rector of the Police Staff College in Dhaka.

