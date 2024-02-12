‘God’s retribution’: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh refuse return to conflict-ridden Myanmar

They are sharing videos of the BGP personnel running for their lives on Facebook, but even a rebel win over the military in the conflict ultimately brings no pleasure to any of the sides.

For Bangladesh, sending the refugees back to their homeland seems a far cry from something possible now as preventing a fresh exodus has become the latest challenge, analysts say.

Bangladesh has been directly hit by the conflicts, with at least two people killed in shellings from Myanmar. Bullets have hit people, homes and vehicles while launchers with live rockets are found on this side of the border.

Locals say many more Myanmar civilians other than the Rohingya are waiting to cross the border, but the Border Guard Bangladesh is firm on its stance to stop another exodus.