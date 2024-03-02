Hasina outlines goal of developing modern, well-equipped military

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her government's commitment to modernising the armed forces with state-of-the-art technology and training to ensure they are capable of dealing with any challenge.
Speaking at the third reunion of the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR) at the Rajshahi cantonment on Saturday, she emphasised the importance of developing a capable and technologically adept military, state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.
"We aim to equip our armed forces to confidently handle any situation. This includes expanding our infantry divisions, brigades, units, and establishing modern training facilities," she said.
Under her administration, significant strides have been made to position Bangladesh as a global development model, with the armed forces playing a crucial role in this vision, the prime minister noted.
"We've established numerous military divisions and training institutes, strengthening our defense capabilities."
Hasina praised the armed forces for their contributions both within Bangladesh and on international missions, highlighting their acclaimed role in UN peacekeeping efforts.
"Our armed forces have gained both national and international respect, earning the trust of the people they serve."
The Awami League chief reaffirmed her government's commitment to enhancing the military in line with the Forces Goal 2030, inspired by the 1974 Defence Policy initiated by the Father of the Nation.
Expressing gratitude, she commended the armed forces for their unwavering support to citizens during natural calamities and their involvement in national infrastructure projects.
During the event, Hasina inspected a parade from an open-top jeep and received a state salute, followed by a guard of honour. She also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment by laying a wreath at the 'Bir Gaurav' monument.