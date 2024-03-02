Hasina outlines goal of developing modern, well-equipped military

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her government's commitment to modernising the armed forces with state-of-the-art technology and training to ensure they are capable of dealing with any challenge.

Speaking at the third reunion of the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment (BIR) at the Rajshahi cantonment on Saturday, she emphasised the importance of developing a capable and technologically adept military, state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.

"We aim to equip our armed forces to confidently handle any situation. This includes expanding our infantry divisions, brigades, units, and establishing modern training facilities," she said.