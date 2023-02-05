Bangladesh, Malaysia to review MoU to export manpower to reduce expenses

Delegations representing the governments of Bangladesh and Malaysia will soon sit to review an earlier memorandum of understanding or MoU between the two countries to export workforces from Bangladesh to the Southeast Asian archipelago.

The visiting Malaysian Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, at a joint press briefing after his scheduled meeting with Bangladesh Expatriates' Welfare Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Sunday, said the main focus of the review would be reducing the workers’ expenses for migration purposes.

The senior Malaysian minister is on a two-day visit to Dhaka, which kicked off on Saturday, to strengthen economic ties and cooperation between the two nations surrounding migrant labour laws, which have put a strain on both Bangladeshi workers and the Malaysian economy in recent years.