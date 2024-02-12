Voting underway in Naogaon-2 constituency

Voting in the general election at Naogaon-2 constituency, which was delayed after the death of a candidate, is underway.

Voting began on ballot papers at 8 am on Monday at 124 polling centres in the constituency, which has around 350,000 voters. Polls will close at 4 pm.

Balloting began at every centre at the designated time and no irregularities have been reported so far, an election official said, stating the voter turnout was low at the start of the day.

Polls were to open in all 300 parliamentary seats on Jan 7, but the Election Commission deferred the polls for Naogaon-2 after Aminul Haque, a 75-year-old independent candidate, passed away under hospital care in Dhaka on Dec 29. Voting was held at 299 seats out of 300 on election day.

EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman said the commission is prepared to hold a smooth election in the constituency, which consists of the Dhamoirhat and Patnitala Upazila.