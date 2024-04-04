Provide service to people to ensure votes, Hasina tells mayors, councillors

Hasina recalled that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took the initiative to open 10-bed hospitals at the union level to guarantee people’s access to health care, but he could not implement it. ”When I formed the government, I opened community clinics. Locals provided us land, we built the structures, arranged for medical equipment and appointed health workers. We provide 30 types of medicines for free. As public representatives, you must monitor if the health centres are running well and people are receiving services,” she said.

The Awami League government works for the welfare of the people and it only serves the people, the prime minister said. It works for the development of the country and takes initiatives to bring development to every part of it, she said.

"We design our development plans focusing on the rural areas. We must develop the grassroots level if we want to develop the country. Social and individual development of rural people is a must for the overall development of Bangladesh. We must ensure an increase of their purchasing capacity and financial solvency.”