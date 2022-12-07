'Friendship to all, malice to none': Bangabandhu’s historic quote incorporated into UN resolution

“Friendship to all, malice towards none,” the historic quote from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the most prominent advocates of humanity and world peace, has been incorporated into a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly.

The quote was included in the 14th paragraph of the resolution entitled ‘International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, 2023', the permanent mission of Bangladesh to the UN said in a statement on Tuesday.