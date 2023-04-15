    বাংলা

    PM Hasina orders probe into possible links between BNP-Jamaat and market fires

    Fire incidents could be another form of crime by the BNP-Jamaat nexus, Sheikh Hasina alleges

    Published : 15 April 2023, 12:16 PM
    Updated : 15 April 2023, 12:16 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked authorities to investigate whether the BNP and its ally Jamaat are linked to the recent market fires.

    "It should be investigated whether they [BNP and Jamaat] are taking a different route by triggering fire incidents," she said at a meeting at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday.

    The prime minister also ordered a probe into whether market fires were a conspiracy or an act of sabotage. She called upon her countrymen to stay alert against any occurrence and not to forget the arson attacks by the BNP-Jamaat clique, according to the state-run news agency BSS.

    The head of the government urged all to remain alert, keeping in mind the past misdeeds by the opposition group. Besides, she asked the authorities to increase surveillance at important marketplaces.

    "People must be more cautious. Everyone has to make arrangements on their own to guard their establishments, besides all-out efforts by the government," she said.

    The prime minister said emergency workers must not allow crowds during firefighting, and strict action would be taken in case of any obstruction to work.

    When the first fire incident occurred, it was thought that it was an accident, she said. "Then a couple of other incidents occurred almost at the same time -- around 6 am. Surveillance should be increased and other markets have to remain alert."

    She also mentioned that it was noticeable that when the fire service personnel arrived on the scene, they faced obstacles from some people.

    "Why would they face obstacles and why would some people with sticks attack the firefighters when they doused the fire? Who are these people?"

    Hasina said if anyone looks into these four fire incidents, questions would arise, such as: Are these fires really accidents? Is there any sabotage?

    "Some political parties are out there to wage a campaign after Eid, to cripple the economy and oust the government. Yes, you can oust the government. What are the faults of these ordinary people and businessmen?" she said.

    Hasina said businessmen were the worst sufferers as they waited for the Eid season, expecting better sales.

    Recalling the arson attacks by the BNP-Jamaat group in the recent past, she suspected that the fire incidents could be another form of crime by the nexus.

