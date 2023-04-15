PM Hasina orders probe into possible links between BNP-Jamaat and market fires

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked authorities to investigate whether the BNP and its ally Jamaat are linked to the recent market fires.

"It should be investigated whether they [BNP and Jamaat] are taking a different route by triggering fire incidents," she said at a meeting at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday.

The prime minister also ordered a probe into whether market fires were a conspiracy or an act of sabotage. She called upon her countrymen to stay alert against any occurrence and not to forget the arson attacks by the BNP-Jamaat clique, according to the state-run news agency BSS.

The head of the government urged all to remain alert, keeping in mind the past misdeeds by the opposition group. Besides, she asked the authorities to increase surveillance at important marketplaces.

"People must be more cautious. Everyone has to make arrangements on their own to guard their establishments, besides all-out efforts by the government," she said.